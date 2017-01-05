U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.1% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 38,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 337,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 54,547 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 628,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,968,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,218,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,457,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 502,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,255,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded down 1.68% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.97. 6,574,922 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Collins, Jr. sold 35,845 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $1,577,538.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

