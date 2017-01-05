Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Position Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) traded up 0.52% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,537 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.09.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post $4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr raised Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.69 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Tyson Foods to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.77.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

