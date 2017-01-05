Trina Solar Limited (TSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trina Solar Limited (NYSE:TSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TRINA SOLAR LTD is currently one of the few private manufactures who has developed a vertically integrated business model from the production of monocrystalline ingots, wafers and cells to the assembly of high quality modules.They are led by an international management team from over 6 different countries with deep solar private industry experience.They has reached long term partnerships with leading technology suppliers in Switzerland, Italy and Germany, which provide the latest technology for Their production facilities in China. These partnerships are another quality guarantee for Their end customers and enable Them to work jointly towards a brighter future. “

Separately, Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Trina Solar Limited in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of Trina Solar Limited (NYSE:TSL) remained flat at $9.49 during midday trading on Thursday. 424,387 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Trina Solar Limited has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Trina Solar Limited (NYSE:TSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Trina Solar Limited had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Trina Solar Limited’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trina Solar Limited will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSL. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Trina Solar Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Trina Solar Limited by 20.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trina Solar Limited by 3.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trina Solar Limited by 14.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Trina Solar Limited by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 206,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trina Solar Limited

Trina Solar Limited is an integrated solar power products manufacturer and solar system developer based in China with a global distribution network. The Company has integrated the manufacturing of ingots, wafers and solar cells for use in its photovoltaic (PV) module production. Its PV modules provide electric power for residential, commercial, industrial and other applications.

