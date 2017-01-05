Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) traded down 1.82% on Thursday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,958 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. Tricon Capital Group has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is an asset manager and principal investor focused on the residential real estate industry. The Company operates through five segments. Through Tricon Housing Partners, its land and homebuilding investment vertical, it invests or co-invests in private commingled funds, separate accounts and sidecars.

