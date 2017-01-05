TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) traded up 1.96% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 37,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The stock’s market cap is $67.94 million.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $144,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 23.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s research focuses on antibodies that bind to the endoglin receptor, which is essential to angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) and a contributor to fibrosis (tissue scarring).

