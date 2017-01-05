TotalFinaElf, S.A. (TOT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalFinaElf, S.A. (NYSE:TOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amid the ongoing weakness in commodity prices, TOTAL has successfully lowered operating expenses as per management’s plans and is on track to exceed its cost savings target of $2.7 billion for 2016. Meanwhile, thanks to its startups, TOTAL was able to boost upstream output by 4% on a year-over-year basis. Going forward, the company will continue to benefit from its upstream startups and cost management initiatives. Strategic acquisitions and asset divestures will strengthen its portfolio. TOTAL’s initiatives to increase clean energy assets through acquisitions will diversify its operations. Shares of the company had returned higher than the broader industry in the last thirty days.However, fluctuating commodity prices, operations in some politically troubled regions and increasing competition could impact the company’s profitability.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut TotalFinaElf, from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Independent Research GmbH upgraded TotalFinaElf, from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TotalFinaElf, from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America Corporation restated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TotalFinaElf, in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of TotalFinaElf, in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TotalFinaElf, currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.88.

TotalFinaElf, (NYSE:TOT) opened at 51.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. TotalFinaElf, has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $51.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.552 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. TotalFinaElf,’s payout ratio is currently 137.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in TotalFinaElf, by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 78,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TotalFinaElf, by 9.5% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in TotalFinaElf, by 3.2% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 32,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in TotalFinaElf, by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnston Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TotalFinaElf, by 12.1% in the second quarter. Johnston Asset Management LLC now owns 267,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 28,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. It has three segments: the Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas; the Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and the Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

