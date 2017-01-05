TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO Buys 3,816 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Lloyd NV raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 10.4% in the third quarter. Delta Lloyd NV now owns 66,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 20.7% in the third quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 71,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 17.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.42. 1,756,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $116.90 and a 12 month high of $169.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.60 and its 200-day moving average is $158.59.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. International Business Machines Corporation had a return on equity of 82.86% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company earned $19.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. International Business Machines Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $165.50 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr raised shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.23 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $185.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.81.

In related news, insider Jon C. Iwata sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.63, for a total value of $3,151,343.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,074.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kralingen Bridget A. Van sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.44, for a total value of $342,261.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,638.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

