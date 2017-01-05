TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Life Storage, Inc. (LSI)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 222,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,765,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $197,461,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $182,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $107,762,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $81,304,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $79,989,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) traded down 0.95% on Thursday, reaching $85.86. The company had a trading volume of 170,398 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.59. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.61%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. FBR & Co decreased their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,075.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. acquired 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $216,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,582.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates self-storage facilities across the United States. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had an ownership interest in and/or managed 563 self-storage properties in 26 states under the name Uncle Bob’s Self Storage.

