TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Purchases 246,752 Shares of Mosaic Company (The) (MOS)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,752 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic Company (The) were worth $20,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $440,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $10,334,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 39.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 76.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) traded down 0.26% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.73. 2,460,195 shares of the company traded hands. Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02.

Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The company earned $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Mosaic Company (The) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Company will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Mosaic Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Mosaic Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.54 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen and Company increased their target price on shares of Mosaic Company (The) from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sidoti cut shares of Mosaic Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mosaic Company (The) in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

Mosaic Company (The) Company Profile

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company’s segments include Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. Its Phosphates Segment sells phosphate-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients throughout North America and internationally.

