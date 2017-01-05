TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its position in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,408,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,993 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Navient Corporation were worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Navient Corporation during the second quarter worth about $121,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Navient Corporation by 25.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient Corporation during the second quarter worth $133,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Navient Corporation by 397.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Navient Corporation during the second quarter worth $140,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded down 1.60% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. 772,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. Navient Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.61.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $405 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.75 million. Navient Corporation had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 16.31%. Navient Corporation’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Corporation will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Navient Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-lowers-stake-in-navient-corporation-navi/1141073.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Navient Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Navient Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Navient Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Navient Corporation Company Profile

Navient Corporation is a loan management, servicing and asset recovery company. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP), as well as the portfolio of Private Education Loans. FFELP Loans are insured or guaranteed by state based on guaranty agreements among the United States Department of Education (ED) and these agencies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.