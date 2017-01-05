The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have $81.40 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a focus list rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $110.00 price target on The Kraft Heinz Company and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz Company from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.49.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 87.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $68.18 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The Kraft Heinz Company had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business earned $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The Kraft Heinz Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company during the second quarter valued at about $1,407,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company by 11.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company by 13.9% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

