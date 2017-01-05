The Finish Line, Inc. (FINL) Director Glenn S. Lyon Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL) Director Glenn S. Lyon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $1,416,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL) opened at 18.89 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $765.25 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The Finish Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The Finish Line had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The company earned $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Finish Line, Inc. will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in The Finish Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Finish Line by 1.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in The Finish Line by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The Finish Line by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Finish Line by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

FINL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price objective on The Finish Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Finish Line in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Finish Line in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Finish Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Finish Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company operates two retail divisions: the Finish Line and JackRabbit brands. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories. The Company operates approximately 590 Finish Line stores, which average over 5,550 square feet, in approximately 40 United States’ states and Puerto Rico.

