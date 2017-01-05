The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TBBK. BTIG Research cut shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of The Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.
The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) traded down 5.53% during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 290,865 shares. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The company’s market cap is $397.19 million.
In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley bought 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 7,500 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,093,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 296,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 58,910 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in The Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.
The Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank located in Wilmington, Delaware and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insured institution. The Company operates through three segments: specialty finance, payments and corporate.
