The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. BTIG Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on The Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) opened at 7.60 on Wednesday. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company’s market cap is $420.42 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.

In other news, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,051,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 904,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 32,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 144,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank located in Wilmington, Delaware and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insured institution. The Company operates through three segments: specialty finance, payments and corporate.

