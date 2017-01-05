The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $35.65, but opened at $34.40. The Advisory Board Company shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 2,069,562 shares.

Specifically, insider Hoose Mary Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $66,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,057.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Musslewhite sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $241,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCO. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on The Advisory Board Company from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 price objective on The Advisory Board Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Advisory Board Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Advisory Board Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.34 billion.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company earned $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.35 million. The Advisory Board Company had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Advisory Board Company will post $1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 6.6% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 47,235 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 549,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 31.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 683,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after buying an additional 164,025 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 172.0% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 546,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 345,867 shares during the period.

About The Advisory Board Company

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company’s healthcare programs address a range of clinical and business issues, including physician alignment and engagement, network management and growth strategy, value-based care and population health, revenue cycle, clinical operations and supply chain.

