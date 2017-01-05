Texas Permanent School Fund Has $13,675,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 591,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 90,281 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,965,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 891,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 55,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,090,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,605,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) traded down 0.115% on Thursday, hitting $21.695. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271,685 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The stock’s market capitalization is $48.43 billion.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The firm earned $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $14,987,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,142,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,938,505.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc (KMI) is an energy infrastructure company in North America. The Company segments include Natural Gas Pipelines, carbon dioxide (CO2), Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada and Other. The Company’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment includes interstate and intrastate pipelines and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

