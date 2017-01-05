Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stake Raised by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) traded down 0.78% on Thursday, reaching $72.92. 4,301,121 shares of the company were exchanged. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.73 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business earned $3.68 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Summit Redstone reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.38.

In other news, insider Brian T. Crutcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $1,060,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,860,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. Its Analog segment’s product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA).

