Tesco Corporation (TESO) CEO Fernando Rafael Assing Sells 2,857 Shares

Tesco Corporation (NASDAQ:TESO) CEO Fernando Rafael Assing sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $24,427.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fernando Rafael Assing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Fernando Rafael Assing sold 5,214 shares of Tesco Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $43,015.50.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Fernando Rafael Assing sold 4,224 shares of Tesco Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $38,142.72.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Fernando Rafael Assing sold 11,533 shares of Tesco Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $101,490.40.

On Thursday, December 8th, Fernando Rafael Assing sold 30,444 shares of Tesco Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $256,947.36.

On Friday, November 11th, Fernando Rafael Assing sold 3,333 shares of Tesco Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $23,830.95.

Tesco Corporation (NASDAQ:TESO) traded down 0.54% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. 136,639 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $426.91 million. Tesco Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.

Tesco Corporation (NASDAQ:TESO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Tesco Corporation had a negative net margin of 115.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company earned $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesco Corporation will post ($1.58) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Tesco Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco Corporation in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesco Corporation by 35.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,761,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,236,000 after buying an additional 1,769,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesco Corporation by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after buying an additional 592,205 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesco Corporation by 9.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,992,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,060,000 after buying an additional 586,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Tesco Corporation by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,579,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after buying an additional 448,744 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tesco Corporation during the second quarter worth about $2,376,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tesco Corporation

Tesco Corporation is engaged in designing, assembly and service delivery of technology-based solutions for the upstream energy industry. The Company’s product and service offerings consist primarily of equipment sales and services to drilling contractors, and exploration and production companies around the world.

