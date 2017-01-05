Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Rating Reiterated by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

TRNO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Securities upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.61.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) traded down 2.07% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. 52,104 shares of the stock traded hands. Terreno Realty Corporation has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $29.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.59 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Terreno Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty Corporation

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno) is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate located in approximately six coastal United States markets, such as Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area, and Washington, DC/Baltimore.

