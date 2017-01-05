Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) opened at 16.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $1.67 billion. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare Corporation had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company earned $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare Corporation news, Director Peter M. Wilver purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $75,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $215,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,286.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation by 6.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer.

