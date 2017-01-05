Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banced Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $295,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 238.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 76.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 68.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 83,352 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) traded down 0.77% during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.89. 878,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.48%.

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Drexel Hamilton set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, insider David A. Wittwer sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $642,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Shuma sold 54,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $1,583,128.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,523.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company conducts its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular). It provides Wireline services, cable services and hosted and managed services, through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

