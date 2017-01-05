TEGNA Inc. (GCI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Gannett owns the publishing assets of the legacy Gannett company following its June 2015 split into two publicly traded companies – a broadcasting and digital company called TEGNA (Ticker: TGNA) and a publishing company called Gannett. The new Gannett owns the USA Today and a host of other media assets. “

Separately, Noble Financial lowered their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

TEGNA (NYSE:GCI) opened at 10.03 on Tuesday. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.74.

TEGNA (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. TEGNA had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 200.01%.

In related news, Director John Jeffry Louis acquired 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $254,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,293.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison K. Engel acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $49,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 36.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,717,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,585,000 after buying an additional 2,060,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,201,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,015,000 after buying an additional 1,341,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 232.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 36.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after buying an additional 674,216 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 440.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 673,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 548,912 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA

Gannett Co, Inc is an international, multi-platform news and information company. The Company is a local content provider in the United States, operating in over 30 states and Guam. Its operations comprise approximately 110 daily publications and digital platforms in the United States and the United Kingdom, over 400 non-daily publications in the United States, and approximately 150 such titles in the United Kingdom.

