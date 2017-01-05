Teachers Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Societe Generale bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) traded down 3.55% during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.83. 125,116 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.49. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post $7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $2,369,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

