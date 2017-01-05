Synthomer PLC’s (SYNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Synthomer PLC in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Synthomer PLC in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 386 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Synthomer PLC in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 367 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Synthomer PLC in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Synthomer PLC in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 369.86 ($4.55).

Shares of Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) opened at 386.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 369.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 362.92. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.31 billion. Synthomer PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 272.66 and a 12-month high of GBX 395.00.

Synthomer PLC Company Profile

Synthomer Plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemical company. The Company supplies lattices and specialty emulsion polymers for markets, including paper and board, constructions and coatings, health and protection, functional polymers, performance polymers, and carpet, compounds and foam. It operates in segments, including Europe and North America (ENA) and Asia and Rest of World (ARW).

