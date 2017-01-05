Synergy Resources Corp (SYRG) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. to “Neutral”

Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Synergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:SYRG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Synergy Resources Corp in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Synergy Resources Corp from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Synergy Resources Corp in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Synergy Resources Corp in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synergy Resources Corp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of Synergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:SYRG) opened at 9.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $1.82 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. Synergy Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Synergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:SYRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company earned $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Synergy Resources Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synergy Resources Corp will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Synergy Resources Corp during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Societe Generale purchased a new stake in shares of Synergy Resources Corp during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synergy Resources Corp by 27.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geduld E E purchased a new stake in shares of Synergy Resources Corp during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Synergy Resources Corp by 50.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Synergy Resources Corp

Synergy Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

