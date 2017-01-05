Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,563,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258,870 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $211,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $555,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 48.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 353,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 115,070 shares during the period. OZ Management LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 7,019,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,545,000 after buying an additional 458,399 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 91,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) opened at 37.93 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.37 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America Corporation raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.25 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 6,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,485,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,159 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $72,412.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

