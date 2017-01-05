Swift Transportation Company (SWFT) Receives $22.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Swift Transportation Company (NYSE:SWFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Swift Transportation Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swift Transportation Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Swift Transportation Company in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Swift Transportation Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Swift Transportation Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Swift Transportation Company (NYSE:SWFT) opened at 24.81 on Monday. Swift Transportation Company has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81.

Swift Transportation Company (NYSE:SWFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Swift Transportation Company had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Swift Transportation Company will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Swift Transportation Company news, VP Brian Patrick Alexander sold 19,508 shares of Swift Transportation Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $488,090.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cary M. Flanagan sold 10,000 shares of Swift Transportation Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,268.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Swift Transportation Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Swift Transportation Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Swift Transportation Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Swift Transportation Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Swift Transportation Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Swift Transportation Company Company Profile

Swift Transportation Company (Swift Transportation Co) is a multi-faceted transportation services company, which operates the fleet of truckload equipment in North America from over 40 terminals near key freight centers and traffic lanes. The Company operates in four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated and Intermodal.

