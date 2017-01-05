Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sussex Bancorp is the holding company for the Sussex Bank, which operates through its main office in Franklin, New Jersey and branch offices in Andover, Augusta, Newton, Montague, Sparta, Vernon and Wantage, New Jersey and for Tri-State Insurance Agency, Inc, a full service insurance agency located in Augusta, New Jersey. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Sussex Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sussex Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) opened at 21.30 on Tuesday. Sussex Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $99.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sussex Bancorp (SBBX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/sussex-bancorp-sbbx-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1140410.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Sussex Bancorp by 72.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 109,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sussex Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sussex Bancorp by 127.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sussex Bancorp Company Profile

Sussex Bancorp is a bank holding company for Sussex Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary business is the ownership and supervision of the Bank. The Company has two business segments: banking and financial services, and insurance services. The Company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional commercial banking business, and offer services, including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and savings accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sussex Bancorp (SBBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sussex Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sussex Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.