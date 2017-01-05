Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) Price Target Raised to C$14.25

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on Superior Plus Corp. from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cormark raised Superior Plus Corp. from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Superior Plus Corp. from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.79.

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) traded up 0.70% during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. 136,301 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

About Superior Plus Corp.

Superior Plus Corp. (Superior) is a Canada-based diversified business company. The Company operates through three segments: Energy Services, Specialty Chemicals and Construction Products Distribution. Superior’s Energy Services segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement and related services in relation to propane, heating oil and other refined fuels under Canadian propane division and U.S.

