SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Belden Inc (BDC)

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Belden in a report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Belden’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) opened at 79.01 on Wednesday. Belden has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $81.33. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Belden had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm earned $601.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.0% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

In related news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 22,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $1,707,828.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,157.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Belden’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc (Belden) is a signal transmission solutions provider. The Company’s portfolio of signal transmission solutions provides transmission of data, sound and video for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments include Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Connectivity Solutions, Industrial Connectivity Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions and Network Security Solutions.

