Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) PT Raised to C$54.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Thursday. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLF. Dundee Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$45.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.54.

Shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) traded down 0.27% during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.24. 458,385 shares of the company traded hands. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services organization providing a range of protection and wealth products and services. It operates in five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada (SLF Canada), Sun Life Financial United States (SLF U.S.), Sun Life Financial Asset Management (SLF Asset Management), Sun Life Financial Asia (SLF Asia) and Corporate.

