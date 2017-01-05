Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,287 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $138,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Baidu by 87.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 783,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,439,000 after buying an additional 365,194 shares during the period. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in Baidu by 23.2% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 20.6% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Baidu by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 11.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) opened at 171.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.00. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,287 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-sells-12287-shares-of-baidu-inc-bidu/1140927.html.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.71 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on Baidu from $182.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.