Stillwater Investment Management L.P. Has $9,017,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)

Stillwater Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 3.0% of Stillwater Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $2,594,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 76.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,136,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,936,000 after buying an additional 3,960,440 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 20.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,564,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,293,000 after buying an additional 1,460,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,208,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,411,000 after buying an additional 174,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,470,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,921,000 after buying an additional 339,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded up 1.58% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,759 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.37 and its 200 day moving average is $258.75. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $297.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 309.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Vetr upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $318.33 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. RBC Capital Markets began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.86.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

