Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $9,754,000 Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 96.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,129,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after buying an additional 555,037 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $14,845,000. Weatherbie Capital LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 113.7% in the second quarter. Weatherbie Capital LLC now owns 688,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after buying an additional 366,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,137,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after buying an additional 353,403 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 57.0% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 848,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after buying an additional 308,072 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) traded down 1.94% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.97. 418,942 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1915.42 and a beta of 1.53.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $10,294,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $412,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

