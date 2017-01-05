Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 19,439 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 89.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.1% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.0% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) traded down 0.64% during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.19. 985,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post $3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,430.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,523,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,377,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to various customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

