Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,396 Shares of Zions Bancorporation (ZION)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation by 38.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) traded down 1.62% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,036 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. Zions Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $44.33.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Zions Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 17.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/stephens-inc-ar-sells-6396-shares-of-zions-bancorporation-zion/1141427.html.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation raised Zions Bancorporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. FBR & Co cut Zions Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zions Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

In other Zions Bancorporation news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $322,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne R. James sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $25,086.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through seven segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado and The Commerce Bank of Washington. It focuses on providing community banking services and its core business lines are small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending; trust and wealth management; limited capital markets activities, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting, and investment activities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.