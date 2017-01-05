Stephens Inc. AR Buys 976 Shares of Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (SNI)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ:SNI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Scripps Networks Interactive were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 40.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 8.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 499.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ:SNI) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.68. 1,021,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.13. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The business earned $803.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.62 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc will post $5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Scripps Networks Interactive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNI. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

In related news, major shareholder Adam R. Scripps sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $34,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,107,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward W. Scripps sold 354,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $23,144,256.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,825.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scripps Networks Interactive Company Profile

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content for linear and interactive video platforms, including television and the Internet brands. The Company’s segments include U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Corporate and Other. Its U.S. Networks segment includes its approximately six national television networks: HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country.

