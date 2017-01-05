State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4,324,000 Position in WEX Inc. (WEX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 55.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in WEX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) traded up 0.42% during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,189 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.18. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.42 and a 52 week high of $117.14.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. WEX had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business earned $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post $4.56 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4,324,000 Position in WEX Inc. (WEX)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/state-of-tennessee-treasury-department-has-4324000-position-in-wex-inc-wex/1141431.html.

Several research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

In related news, SVP George W. Hogan sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $202,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $547,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.