State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4,075,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 74.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 19.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) traded up 0.33% on Thursday, reaching $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,776 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $85.78. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.52 billion.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $332 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post ($1.10) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HP shares. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. RBC Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.56.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,727 shares in the company, valued at $13,981,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $674,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,202,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

