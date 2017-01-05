State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Position in Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 89.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Albemarle Corporation were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation by 190.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Albemarle Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation by 17.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Albemarle Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) traded down 0.34% during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.39. 913,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Albemarle Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $92.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company earned $654 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.81 million. Albemarle Corporation had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post $3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Albemarle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $861,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals across a range of end markets, including the petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, steel and aerospace, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, household appliances, heating, ventilation, aluminum finishing, food safety and custom chemistry services.

