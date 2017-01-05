State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 103,800 Enbridge Energy, L.P. (EEP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) traded up 0.04% on Thursday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,866 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The company’s market cap is $9.08 billion. Enbridge Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $26.37.

Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Enbridge Energy, L.P. had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Energy, L.P. will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 103,800 Enbridge Energy, L.P. (EEP)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/state-of-new-jersey-common-pension-fund-d-purchases-shares-of-103800-enbridge-energy-l-p-eep/1141551.html.

EEP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Ladenburg Thalmann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge Energy, L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Enbridge Energy, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, FBR & Co began coverage on Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

Enbridge Energy, L.P. Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership that owns and operates crude oil and liquid petroleum transportation and storage assets, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and marketing assets in the United States. The Company’s activities include interstate pipeline transportation and storage of crude oil and liquid petroleum, and gathering, treating, processing and transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), through pipelines and related facilities, and supply, transportation and sales services, including purchasing and selling natural gas and NGLs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.