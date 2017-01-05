Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Downgraded to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $62.13 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 1st. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.79.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 55.99 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $4,710,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,632,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $9,900,941.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,060,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

