Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,653,908 shares, a decline of 2.8% from the November 30th total of 7,871,365 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 30.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) opened at 4.48 on Thursday. Stage Stores has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $121.70 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stage Stores will post ($0.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. Stage Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -136.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSI. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Stage Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Stage Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Stage Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Stage Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stage Stores by 179.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 54,147 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the third quarter valued at $521,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stage Stores by 3,908.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stage Stores by 18.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 55,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stage Stores by 24.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 95,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores mainly in small and mid-sized towns and communities. The Company’s department stores offer a range of brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. The Company operates approximately 830 specialty department stores in over 40 states under the BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES and STAGE nameplates and a direct-to-consumer business.

