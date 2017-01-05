Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 295 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Medtronic PLC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic PLC by 2.2% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Medtronic PLC by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Medtronic PLC by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic PLC by 16.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded down 0.6233% during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.8258. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,788 shares. The stock has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.5850 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business earned $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Medtronic PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Medtronic PLC’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/stack-financial-management-inc-sells-295-shares-of-medtronic-plc-mdt/1141172.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Vetr cut Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.83 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on Medtronic PLC from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group dropped their target price on Medtronic PLC from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pozen bought 13,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Lenehan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.27 per share, with a total value of $146,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic PLC

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.