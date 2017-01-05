Square, Inc. (SQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Square, Inc. offers financial services and marketing services. The Company provides payments and point-of-sale which include hardware and software to accept payments, streamline operations and analyze business information. Its payments and POS services include In-Person Payments, Online Payments, Square Cash, Square Register, Square Analytics, Square Appointments and Square App Marketplace. The Company’s financial services include Square Capital and Square Payroll. Square, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. Vetr downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.29 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Square (NYSE:SQ) traded up 1.05% on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,635 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.07 billion. Square has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Square had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post ($0.55) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Square, Inc. (SQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/square-inc-sq-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1141012.html.

In other news, insider Francoise Brougher sold 57,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $811,726.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 381,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $5,375,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 128.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,943,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Square by 131.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,813,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,086,000 after buying an additional 6,140,745 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 103.7% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 1,471,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 749,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc enables payment processing, and also offers financial and marketing services. The Company provides sellers various tools to start, run, manage and grow their businesses. It serves sellers of all sizes, ranging from a single vendor at a farmers’ market to multinational businesses. It serves as a payment service provider, acting as the touch point for the seller to the rest of the payment chain.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.