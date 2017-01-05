Sprint Corporation (S) Bonds Trading 0.6% Higher

An issue of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) bonds rose 0.6% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 7.875% coupon and is set to mature on September 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $107.63 and was trading at $106.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Monday, November 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Sprint Corporation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Sprint Corporation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprint Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) opened at 8.79 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $35.00 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. Sprint Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Sprint Corporation had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprint Corporation will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprint Corporation news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 52,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $385,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 205,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Sole-Rafols sold 49,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $375,325.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,516,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sprint Corporation by 36.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,499,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,720,000 after buying an additional 1,994,270 shares during the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprint Corporation by 279.0% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 749,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 551,893 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprint Corporation by 17.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,750,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,863,000 after buying an additional 562,052 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprint Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 39,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprint Corporation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 269,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sprint Corporation

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

