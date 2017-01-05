Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP) Position Held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D held its position in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Spectra Energy Partners, were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Spectra Energy Partners, by 1.6% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Spectra Energy Partners, by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Spectra Energy Partners, by 1.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. CFO4Life L.P. boosted its position in Spectra Energy Partners, by 3.9% in the second quarter. CFO4Life L.P. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Cantab Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Spectra Energy Partners, by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) traded up 1.45% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.99. 300,210 shares of the stock were exchanged. Spectra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Spectra Energy Partners, (NYSE:SEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Spectra Energy Partners, had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $628 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectra Energy Partners, LP will post $3.04 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP) Position Held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/spectra-energy-partners-lp-sep-position-held-by-state-of-new-jersey-common-pension-fund-d/1141543.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectra Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Simmons cut shares of Spectra Energy Partners, from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Spectra Energy Partners, from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Spectra Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

In other Spectra Energy Partners, news, Director J D. Woodward acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Ebel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.58 per share, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,026.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Spectra Energy Partners,

Spectra Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries and equity affiliates, is engaged in the transmission, storage and gathering of natural gas, the transportation and storage of crude oil, and the transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include U.S. Transmission, Liquids and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.