SP Plus Corporation (SP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) traded down 1.02% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 5,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $641.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.94. SP Plus Corporation has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $30.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

In other news, Director Versa Capital Fund I, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,904,780.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in SP Plus Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SP Plus Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SP Plus Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in SP Plus Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SP Plus Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Region One (North reporting unit), Region Two (South reporting unit), Region Three (New York Metropolitan tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut reporting unit), Region Four (Airport transportation operations around the nation reporting unit) and Region Five (the United States Parking reporting unit and event planning and transportation services reporting unit).

