Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Company (The) by 3.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 96,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Southern Company (The) by 8.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 585,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,057,000 after buying an additional 47,146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Southern Company (The) by 167.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 255,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 160,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southern Company (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,577,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,291,000 after buying an additional 57,511 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Southern Company (The) by 3,155.2% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 394,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after buying an additional 382,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.14. 4,844,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.04. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $54.64.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Southern Company (The) had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southern Company will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Southern Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 83.27%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/southern-company-the-so-shares-sold-by-kanawha-capital-management-llc/1141395.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Company (The) from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern Company (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.81.

Southern Company (The) Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.