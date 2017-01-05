SouFun Holdings Limited (SFUN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SouFun Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fang Holdings Limited operates as a real estate Internet portal primarily in China. It provides marketing, e-commerce, listing and other value-added services for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Fang Holdings Limited, formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited, is based in Beijing, China. “

SFUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura lowered SouFun Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.79 to $3.03 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down from $5.60) on shares of SouFun Holdings Limited in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SouFun Holdings Limited in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co decreased their price target on SouFun Holdings Limited from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SouFun Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Shares of SouFun Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) opened at 3.40 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $1.59 billion. SouFun Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

SouFun Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. SouFun Holdings Limited had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SouFun Holdings Limited will post ($0.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SouFun Holdings Limited by 12.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,041,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 111,232 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in SouFun Holdings Limited during the third quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in SouFun Holdings Limited during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SouFun Holdings Limited during the third quarter valued at about $6,735,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SouFun Holdings Limited by 409.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouFun Holdings Limited Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited, formerly SouFun Holdings Limited, operates as a real estate Internet portal in China. The Company’s Websites and mobile applications support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors in China.

